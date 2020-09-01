Kitchener approves massive condo development located on old Howard Johnson property

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has approved a massive condo development which will go on the land that was once home to the Howard Johnson Hotel.

There will be 570 condos and 1,300 square-metres of commercial space in two 12-storey mixed-use buildings along Weber Street and two 15-storey buildings along Fergus Street.

A spokesperson for the city says the project “is intended to serve the needs of the surrounding neighbourhoods with its mix of uses while developing more intensively to be transit-supportive and cycling and pedestrian-friendly.”

The plans for the building include 530 parking spaces for cars and an additional 370 for bicycles.

Plans for the building were initially approved by Kitchener council in 2016 with requirements for testing of lands for contamination, ensuring the buildings would meet noise criteria and the area had adequate sanitary sewer infrastructure to support the new housing.

The Howard Johnson Hotel closed its doors on Dec. 31 with the demolition of the structure beginning a short time later.