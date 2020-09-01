Man avoids capture during search for break-and-enter suspect, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation Monday afternoon came up empty, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said several officers rushed to a rural area in Spallumcheen following a 2 p.m. report of a suspicious person along the 4200 block of Hullcar Road.

According to police, the complainant said a man could be seen on video surveillance walking around the property, looking in windows, and that he gained entry to an outbuilding.

Officers reviewed the video evidence and obtained a description. Police Dog Services were called to track the suspect, and more officers were dispatched to establish a perimeter.

Vernon RCMP say the canine team located a stolen dirt bike hidden in some bushes, but, despite a heavy police presence, the suspect wasn’t located.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

