Man avoids capture during search for break-and-enter suspect, say Vernon RCMP

The search for a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation Monday afternoon came up empty, according to police.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said several officers rushed to a rural area in Spallumcheen following a 2 p.m. report of a suspicious person along the 4200 block of Hullcar Road.
According to police, the complainant said a man could be seen on video surveillance walking around the property, looking in windows, and that he gained entry to an outbuilding.
Officers reviewed the video evidence and obtained a description. Police Dog Services were called to track the suspect, and more officers were dispatched to establish a perimeter.
Vernon RCMP say the canine team located a stolen dirt bike hidden in some bushes, but, despite a heavy police presence, the suspect wasn’t located.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
