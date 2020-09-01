Angry crowd confronts anti-LGBTQ2 preacher in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A controversial street preacher held several events around Vancouver Monday night, but not everyone was there to hear him speak.

Angry crowds confronted David Lynn, the Toronto founder of Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, saying his message of hate “has no place in the city.”

Lynn is accused of targeting the LGBTQ2 community and spreading messages of intolerance.

The police were on the scene to make sure everyone remained safe.

“I’m here today to baptize people that accept my message,” Lynn told Global News. “I’m not here to talk to the gay community, I’m not here to target the gay community, I’m not even here to talk to them.”

Last week, a Vancouver man ended up in the hospital with a broken leg after an alleged assault by anti-gay demonstrators in the West End neighbourhood.

Justin Morissette said he had asked the group to turn the volume down on their loudspeaker. When they refused, and he tried to lower the volume himself, someone pushed him away and a scuffle broke out.

Morissette said that is when they broke his leg on purpose.

Police confirmed they arrested two men from the protest group and are recommending charges of aggravated assault and mischief.

Even the mayor is speaking out about these events, saying it’s not right.

“I find it just despicable,” Kennedy Stewart said at an unrelated press conference Sunday. “I think coming in from outside the city, spreading hate, hurting people, is just not on.”

