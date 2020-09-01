Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases and 1 recovery on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, after 767 tests were completed the day prior.

There are currently six active cases.

On Monday, the province announced the two probable cases were identified at two Nova Scotia universities — Dalhousie University in Halifax and Acadia University in Wolfville.

The cases were reported as probable because the test results were “indeterminate” according to the province, in which case they are treated as lab-confirmed positives, but are not counted in the total numbers of confirmed cases.

One of Monday’s confirmed cases was a student at Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point, N.S.

The province said on Tuesday that the student did not properly self-isolate and those who may have been exposed are being contacted.

“The positive and probable cases we announced yesterday are the reason we have a testing strategy in place for post-secondary students. It’s helping us detect and manage cases early,” said top doctor Robert Strang in a news release Tuesday.

Nova Scotia’s pandemic travel policy now requires all students coming from outside of the Atlantic bubble to self-isolate for 14 days and complete three mandatory tests for COVID-19 during isolation.

Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests

“The testing strategy does not replace the need to follow other public health measures. The combination of testing, self-isolating and digital check-ins will help to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff, and their neighbouring communities,” Strang said in the release.

To date, the province has completed 76,211 tests and confirmed 1,085 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus, and 1,014 cases are considered resolved.