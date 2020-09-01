Kawartha Lakes resident facing firearm charges following domestic dispute: police

A resident of the City of Kawartha Lakes is facing firearms-related charges after police officers responded to a domestic altercation, a release from the service said Tuesday.
According to police, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were called to a residence on Eldon Road on Aug. 31 in relation to a domestic disturbance.
Police said an investigation revealed the presence of a firearm, which was not involved in the incident.
Police said a 45-year-old individual was arrested on scene and is now facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Lindsay on Dec. 3.
