London police on the lookout for missing man

London police are searching for a missing person.

They say Trevor Gough, 49, of London was last seen at around 8 a.m. Monday in the area of South Wenige Drive and Marigold Street in the city’s northeast end.

Gough is described as a white, around five feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds, with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing shorts, a black long-sleeved shirt and brown and yellow hiking shoes.

Police say he may be driving a navy blue, four-door, 2018 Toyota Corolla with an Ontario licence plate AARP 466.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).