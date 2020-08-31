Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist’s head-on crash on B.C.’s Highway 97 prompts police watchdog probe

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 6:50 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person.
Independent Investigations Office

A man riding a motorcycle at high speeds, without a helmet or licence plate, crashed head-on into a pickup truck in the North Okanagan on Sunday morning, police said.

B.C.’s police watchdog is now looking into the actions of Enderby RCMP to see how they may have factored into the collision, if at all.

The crash occurred on Highway 97 at Springbend Road near Grindrod, north of Vernon, just after 11:30 a.m.

The rider suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Police in Lake Country, south of Vernon, spotted the motorcyclist earlier in the morning, but did not pursue him, police said.

Enderby RCMP tried, but failed, to stop the motorbike, said Mounties, and the crash occurred a short time later.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into whether the man’s injuries were suffered because of police action or inaction.

