Children left alone in car at Middleton mall prompts OPP to issue warning

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all parents and caregivers not to leave children in vehicles unsupervised after a recent incident in Middleton.

On Friday, North Folk County OPP responded to a call at 2:12 in the afternoon after two children were seen in a vehicle at a Simcoe Street, Middleton, Norfolk County address.

Police say an infant and a young youth were seen in a vehicle at the Norfolk Mall while the parents shopped nearby.

A concerned member of the public contacted police after they spoke to the child and said the kids had been left in the vehicle for an extended period of time.

After officers arrived on the scene, the parents returned to the vehicle and were spoken to by the police.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, but Family and Children’s Services of St. Thomas and Elgin were also contacted.

The OPP reminds all parents and caregivers to take your children with you or leave an adult in the vehicle for supervision.

“Things have and can go wrong, so don’t ever take that chance, so remember ‘without a doubt, take them out,'” said Insp. Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

