Ministry of Health capital grant supports St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital laboratory

St Thomas Elgin General Hospital is getting a new laboratory thanks to a one-time capital grant from the Ministry of Health.

The grant will help the hospital relocate the lab to the basement of the newly-built North Tower that officially opened in 2018.

“I am thrilled that the provincial government is supporting this much-needed project at our community hospital,” said MPP Yurek.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that the infrastructural needs of small and medium-sized hospitals like STEGH are met in order to ensure the patients receive the care they deserve.”

The current laboratory was built in 1954, and officials say that the quality of service and patient is limited and at risk due to the ageing infrastructure.

“With the increasing technology and diagnostic demands of the services we proved we have outgrown our space many years ago,” said Lee-Ann Babcock, manager for lab and infection control.

“To keep up with the quality of testing this new space is a welcome change.”

The lab services the diagnostics needs of patients for St Thomas and Elgin through areas such as chemistry, hematology, pathology and point of care.

Babcock said the new 6,500-square-foot space be more effective by creating a better work follow for staff.

“We’re excited to have this project move forward,” said hospital president Robert Biron.

He estimates the project to get underway in 2021, with the end date currently unknown.

