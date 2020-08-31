Menu

Comments

Health

Saint John post office closed for hours over ‘unknown white powder’

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 7:11 pm
A hazmat unit suits up at the Canada Post facility in Saint John, N.B., on August 31, 2020. They were investigating the discovery of an unknown white powder.
A hazmat unit suits up at the Canada Post facility in Saint John, N.B., on August 31, 2020. They were investigating the discovery of an unknown white powder. Tim Roszell/Global News

The main post office in Saint John was closed for about four hours Monday after workers discovered an unknown white powder.

Police, fire and hazmat crews responded to the Canada Post location on Rothesay Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Read more: ‘Disturbing’ letters left for several Saint John men near middle school

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said employees found the powder in a stack of advertising flyers.

The building was evacuated.

Oickle said tested showed the substance was not hazardous, but rather what he called an “offset powder,” which develops during the production phase of the flyers.

The post office was reopened before 4 p.m.

No one was hurt.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada Postsaint john police forceHAZMATFlyersSaint John FirePost OfficeWhite Powderoffset powder
Flyers
