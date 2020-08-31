Menu

Crime

OPP seize stolen handguns, arrest Hawkesbury, Ont., man following domestic incident

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 4:13 pm
Two handguns, reported stolen in 2017, were recovered when OPP officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Aug. 27, 2020.
Police say they’ve recovered two stolen handguns in connection to a three-year-old case in the course of responding to a recent domestic dispute in an eastern Ontario town.

OPP said Monday they received a call about an incident unfolding at a home on Race Street in Hawkesbury, Ont., on Aug. 27 shortly after 10 p.m.

Responding officers arrested a man at the scene and recovered two handguns from the residence, according to the OPP.

The guns had been reported stolen from a home in the surrounding area in 2017.

A 38-year-old Hawkesbury man, whose name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged in connection to both the domestic dispute and the stolen guns.

In total, he is facing charges of spousal abuse, two counts of uttering threats, forcible confinement and sexual assault, as well as six additional charges related to the possession of the stolen firearms.

The accused was to be held in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

