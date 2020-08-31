Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays acquire veteran left-hander Robbie Ray from Arizona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2020 3:32 pm
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth to their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks before Monday's trade deadline.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth to their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks before Monday's trade deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt York

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have added depth to their pitching staff, acquiring left-hander Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks before Monday’s trade deadline.

Toronto also gets cash considerations in the deal. The Diamondbacks pick up lefty Travis Bergen.

The 28-year-old Ray, is 1-4 with a 7.84 earned-run average across seven starts for the Diamondbacks this season.

Read more: Game between Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox postponed after Jacob Blake shooting

The native of Brentwood, Tenn., was an all-star in 2017. He has a record of 48-50 and a 4.25 ERA with 1,017 strikeouts and 387 walks across seven Major League seasons.

Trending Stories

Bergen, 26, made one appearance for the Blue Jays this season and struck out three hitters over 1 2/3 innings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays have been looking for pitching help with starters Nate Pearson, Matt Shoemaker and Trent Thornton all on the disabled list.

Toronto acquired Taijuan Walker from Seattle last week. The 28-year-old right-hander pitched six scoreless innings and picked up the win in his Blue Jays debut on Saturday.

Big league day: amateur baseball takes over Nat Bailey Stadium
Big league day: amateur baseball takes over Nat Bailey Stadium
© 2020 The Canadian Press
SportsToronto Blue JaysBaseballMLBBlue JaysArizona DiamondbacksRobbie Ray
Flyers
More weekly flyers