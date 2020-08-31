Nova Scotia provincial parks helping people affected by water shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Monday that provincial parks are welcoming people affected by the water shortage in southwest Nova Scotia to use their showers and access drinking water starting Aug. 31.

Parts of southwest Nova Scotia are experiencing drought conditions amid low rainfall this summer.

According to the province, the following camping parks are making designated facilities available for showers and water access between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. each day until further notice:

Graves Island Provincial Park, Lunenburg Co.

The Islands Provincial Park, Shelburne Co.

Ellenwood Lake Provincial Park, Yarmouth Co., will be available for showers and non-potable water fill-ups

The day-use area of Rissers Beach Provincial Park, Lunenburg Co., will be available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“Safety measures are in place to ensure COVID-19 public health guidelines and cleaning protocols are followed,” the province said in a statement.

“Residents must register in advance by contacting the parks directly. Contact information is found on the Provincial Parks website.”

The following day-use parks are available for non-potable water fill-ups only:

Sand Hills Beach, Shelburne Co.

Glenwood Provincial Park, Yarmouth Co.

The province said residents must follow public health guidelines at provincial parks, including wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from park employees and others, and not using the facilities if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have travelled outside the Atlantic bubble within the last 14 days.