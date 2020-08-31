Active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region jump to 41

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is reporting its highest number of active COVID-19 cases in over a month.

Waterloo Public Health reports 41 active cases, a number that has not been seen since July 28.

The agency announced seven more cases since Friday’s update, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,453.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that the new cases were reported late Thursday night and Friday.

2:36 Worldwide COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million Worldwide COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

Only three people were cleared of the virus over the weekend, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,292.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region since Aug. 20, leaving the death toll at 120. There has been one death reported this month.

There are still two current active outbreaks in the area, one at a day camp and the other at a retirement home in Cambridge

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The outbreak at the camp was declared last Monday after a camper tested positive for the virus.

2:05 A recent University of Victoria grad speaks out about her ordeal after contracting COVID-19 A recent University of Victoria grad speaks out about her ordeal after contracting COVID-19

The camp remains in operation as public health has not determined it to be necessary to close the camp.

The outbreak at the Golden Years Retirement Home in Cambridge began on Aug. 19 when a resident tested positive. He died on Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no further positive tests reported at either outbreak.

Ontario reported 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,309.

It’s a similar increase compared to Sunday, when 112 cases were reported.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Forty-one cases are from Toronto, 21 from Ottawa, 16 from Peel Region and 12 from York Region.