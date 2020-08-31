Ottawa man charged after OPP chase vehicle going wrong way on highways

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing numerous charges for driving dangerously while impaired after going the wrong way on two area highways over the weekend, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP said Monday that officers in Ottawa responded to reports of a vehicle travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 7 near Ashton Station Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle on Highway 7, according to a statement, and the driver then entered Highway 417, still going the wrong way.

OPP said the driver exited the highway at Carp Road, where officers were finally able to safely stop the vehicle just north of Richardson Side Road.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but a police vehicle sustained minor damage, according to the OPP.

Police have charged 25-year-old Justin Robert Somody-Strickland of Ottawa with dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, obstructing a police officer, refusal to comply with a demand and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

The suspect has been released on an undertaking with an expectation to appear in court on Sept. 25.

