Comments

Traffic

Stolen vehicle causes 4-vehicle collision and multiple injuries: Edmonton police

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 7:07 am
Edmonton police say three people were taken to hospital after a stolen sedan ran a red light and collided with three other vehicles, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Edmonton police say three people were taken to hospital after a stolen sedan ran a red light and collided with three other vehicles, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Edmonton police said several people were taken to hospital Sunday evening after a stolen vehicle ran a red light in the east end of the city.

Police said a stolen black, four-door BMW sedan ran a red light at the intersection of 50 Street and 101 Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., colliding with three other vehicles.

Read more: Police search for hit-and-run suspect caught on video in Edmonton

Staff Sgt. Ron Smithson said three people inside the stolen Sedan attempted to run away from the scene. Two of the individuals were caught and arrested immediately, Smithson said, but the third individual has not yet been found.

Three people were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Firefighters could be seen using extraction equipment to remove at least one person from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Read more: Man, 31, dies after ‘suspicious’ hit and run in central Edmonton

The major collision investigation section is investigating the collision.

edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton collisionedmonton crashEdmonton Hit And RunEdmonton stolen vehicle
