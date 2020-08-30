Saskatchewan reports 0 new coronavirus cases, active cases continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial total of novel coronavirus cases remains at 1,615 after Saskatchewan reported no new cases on Sunday afternoon.

The province reported one more recovery, bringing total recoveries to 1,549.

Active cases have dropped to 42. Of these active cases, 17 are in communal living settings, say health officials.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

South West: 12

Saskatoon: 10

South Central: 8

North West: 8

Regina: 1

Far North West: 1

North East: 1

Central West: 1

There are three people in the hospital, one of which is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. The other two people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

4:22 U of Calgary researcher says COVID-19 impact on foreign workers could affect food prices U of Calgary researcher says COVID-19 impact on foreign workers could affect food prices

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

267 people are 19 and under

519 people are 20 to 39

494 are 40 to 59

277 people are 60 to 79

58 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 826 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 236 are travel-related, 483 have no known exposure and 70 are under investigation by public health.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 66 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 139,272 tests so far for the virus, up 1,281 from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.