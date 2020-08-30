Body of missing 27-year-old man pulled out of St. Lawrence River: police

Send this page to someone via email

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who disappeared in the waters of the St. Lawrence River after a late night boating outing on Friday.

The body of Aymane Farissi, a resident of Brossard, was taken out of the water on Sunday morning around 8:15 a.m. near the Longueuil marina.

His disappearance was reported to Longueuil police at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. SQ divers searched for the victim until 8 p.m. Saturday and resumed their search on Sunday morning.

“Mr. Farissi and his friends had gone on a boat trip on the river and it seems that on the return to the marina, he fell off the boat,” said Longueuil police spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières. “For the moment, we do not know the circumstances leading to his fall.”

Police say the victim was not wearing a lifejacket.

Investigators met with witnesses to piece together the timeline of events and the circumstances that led to the death of the 27-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

–with files from the Canadian Press

