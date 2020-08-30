Menu

Canada

2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Zorra Township: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 10:20 am
The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police continue to investigate.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police continue to investigate. Global News file

The Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say a toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle in Zorra Township.

Police say they responded around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a crash on 25th Line.

Emergency crews attended, and an initial investigation determined the two-year-old was hit by a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They were later pronounced dead, police say.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police continue to investigate.

