2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Zorra Township: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say a toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle in Zorra Township.

Police say they responded around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a crash on 25th Line.

Emergency crews attended, and an initial investigation determined the two-year-old was hit by a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They were later pronounced dead, police say.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police continue to investigate.

— More to come

