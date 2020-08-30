2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Zorra Township: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say a toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle in Zorra Township.
Police say they responded around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a crash on 25th Line.
Emergency crews attended, and an initial investigation determined the two-year-old was hit by a vehicle.
The toddler was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They were later pronounced dead, police say.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police continue to investigate.
— More to come
