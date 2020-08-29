SIU investigating fatal crash involving Brantford police

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has taken over a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened near a Brantford overpass early Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 21-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

Investigators say the crash happened overnight on Brant Avenue at Ava Road and involved a chase with a Brantford Police (BPS) cruiser

The incident began when a Brantford police cruiser attempted to stop two vehicles speeding near Dalhousie and Clarence Streets, according to the SIU.

One of the vehicles stopped for police but the other fled the scene.

A pursuit ensued when an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer happened to be in the area and began following the suspect vehicle near Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue.

After the OPP officer lost sight of the car and broke off chase, another BPS officer started a pursuit when he spotted the suspect vehicle on Brant Avenue.

That vehicle eventually crashed and became “engulfed in flames,” according to investigators.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SIU says five BPS officers and one OPP officer are part of the investigation. One BPS officer has been designated as the subject officer due to his involvement in the final chase.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

