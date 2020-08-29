Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating fatal crash involving Brantford police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 9:42 pm
The SIU is investigating a fatal crash in Brantford on Saturday morning that involved a police pursuit.
The SIU is investigating a fatal crash in Brantford on Saturday morning that involved a police pursuit. Don Mitchell / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has taken over a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened near a Brantford overpass early Saturday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 21-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

Investigators say the crash happened overnight on Brant Avenue at Ava Road and involved a chase with a Brantford Police (BPS) cruiser

Read more: Grimsby man with ties to Hamilton facing drug, firearms charges: police

The incident began when a Brantford police cruiser attempted to stop two vehicles speeding near Dalhousie and Clarence Streets, according to the SIU.

One of the vehicles stopped for police but the other fled the scene.

A pursuit ensued when an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer happened to be in the area and began following the suspect vehicle near Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

After the OPP officer lost sight of the car and broke off chase, another BPS officer started a pursuit when he spotted the suspect vehicle on Brant Avenue.

Read more: Guelph police find $30,000 worth of fentanyl while making arrest

That vehicle eventually crashed and became “engulfed in flames,” according to investigators.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SIU says five BPS officers and one OPP officer are part of the investigation. One BPS officer has been designated as the subject officer due to his involvement in the final chase.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBrantfordDalhousie StreetBrantford Police Serviceava roadBrant Avenuefatal crash in brantfordfatal crash on brant avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers