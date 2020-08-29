Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after North York crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the crash at Yonge Street and Florence Avenue on Saturday.
The scene of the crash at Yonge Street and Florence Avenue on Saturday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Officials say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash in North York Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue, around 2:20 p.m.

Toronto police said a car and a motorcycle collided in the area leaving the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

87-year-old man dead after crash in Brampton

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the male victim, who is approximately 30 years old, to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

