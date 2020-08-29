Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after North York crash

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash in North York Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue, around 2:20 p.m.

Toronto police said a car and a motorcycle collided in the area leaving the motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the male victim, who is approximately 30 years old, to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

