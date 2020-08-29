Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Representative for Leonard Cohen says estate declined use of ‘Hallelujah’ at RNC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2020 10:57 am
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2010 file photo, singer Leonard Cohen performs open air at the Waldbuehne in Berlin.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2010 file photo, singer Leonard Cohen performs open air at the Waldbuehne in Berlin. (AP Photo/DAPD, Kai-'Uwe Knoth)

Representatives for Leonard Cohen‘s estate say they’re considering legal action after the singer’s iconic song “Hallelujah” appeared during this week’s Republican National Convention.

Michelle Rice, a lawyer for Cohen’s estate, says the Republican party made a “brazen attempt to politicize and exploit” the Montreal singer-songwriter’s work, despite being explicitly told they didn’t have permission.

Read more: Neil Young sues Donald Trump campaign over usage of his music

Covers of “Hallelujah” appeared twice during the televised event on Thursday night, sparking anger from Cohen’s fans on social media.

A recording of the track, performed by singer Tori Kelly, played over the fireworks display after Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican nomination. American tenor Christopher Macchio sang an operatic version live from the White House shortly afterward.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time U.S. President Donald Trump has run into legal issues over unauthorized use of popular music during his political events.

Neil Young writes Trump open letter after U.S. president continues to use his music
Neil Young writes Trump open letter after U.S. president continues to use his music

Neil Young recently sued Trump’s campaign in a U.S. court after numerous requests to stop playing his songs at rallies were ignored.

Rice said Cohen’s estate was “surprised and dismayed” by the recent turn of events, but suggested they may have granted the RNC permission to use another of the singer’s songs — his Grammy-winning “You Want it Darker.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpRepublican National ConventionRNCLeonard CohenHallelujahLeonard Cohen hallelujahRNC HallelujahRNC Leonard Cohen
Flyers
More weekly flyers