Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to fires in western Nova Scotia

Environment Canada is warning residents of western Nova Scotia of high levels of air pollution as multiple fires burn in the area.

Smoke plumes from fires near Argyle and Pubnico in Yarmouth County, Lake Alma in Annapolis County and Saturday Lake in Lunenburg County are likely to stay in the area Saturday due to light winds.

As the wind picks up later in the day the smoke is expected to move north from the location of the fires.

But Environment Canada is warning that air quality may deteriorate as smoke descends to ground level.

Heavy rain in the forecast is expected to help the situation overnight, improving air quality by Sunday.

Nova Scotia’s Lands and Forestry Department said on Friday evening that the fire in Yarmouth County is approximately 50 per cent contained.

Environment Canada is warning that individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease will be especially at risk.