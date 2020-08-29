Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to fires in western Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 29, 2020 9:21 am
A brush fire in western Nova Scotia has resulted in Environment Canada issuing a special air quality statement for the region.
A brush fire in western Nova Scotia has resulted in Environment Canada issuing a special air quality statement for the region. Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry

Environment Canada is warning residents of western Nova Scotia of high levels of air pollution as multiple fires burn in the area.

Smoke plumes from fires near Argyle and Pubnico in Yarmouth County, Lake Alma in Annapolis County and Saturday Lake in Lunenburg County are likely to stay in the area Saturday due to light winds.

Read more: Wildfire burns 15 hectares, winds blow smoke in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County

As the wind picks up later in the day the smoke is expected to move north from the location of the fires.

But Environment Canada is warning that air quality may deteriorate as smoke descends to ground level.

Trending Stories

Heavy rain in the forecast is expected to help the situation overnight, improving air quality by Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire
No lives or homes lost in sweeping Porters Lake fire

Nova Scotia’s Lands and Forestry Department said on Friday evening that the fire in Yarmouth County is approximately 50 per cent contained.

Environment Canada is warning that individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease will be especially at risk.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireEnvironment CanadaAir QualityForest FireAir Pollutionbrush fireAir Quality AlertSmoke PlumeAir Pollution Warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers