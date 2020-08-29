Man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square: paramedics

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square late Friday, Toronto Paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the southeast corner of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East at around 11:35 p.m. It wasn’t clear where exactly the stabbing, but a large portion of the public space was blocked off by officers.
Toronto police reported being called to the area after a 20-year-old man was stabbed.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, but a police spokesperson said Saturday morning that they were awaiting an update from the hospital.
Police said officers are looking for a male suspect who was last seen wearing a white jogging suit with an animal print on the front. The suspect was reportedly seen leaving the area east on Shuter Street, a block south of the scene.
Anyone with information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
