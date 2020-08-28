Halifax discourages swimming at Shubie Canal over possible blue-green algae bloom

Halifax has issued a warning after the detection of a possible blue-green algae bloom in the Shubie Canal in Dartmouth.
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has issued a risk advisory and is encouraging residents to avoid swimming and water contact in the area until further notice.
Under the right conditions and when the water is warm enough, blue-green algae can form blooms that sometimes release toxins which can be dangerous to both humans and animals.
Users of the Shubie Canal are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.
- Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae are visible or in areas where a risk advisory has been issued.
- Avoid consuming water from this area.
- Avoid consuming fish that has come from the area.
People who do come in contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing the algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.
Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk and anyone with symptoms is urged to seek medical assistance.
