Halifax discourages swimming at Shubie Canal over possible blue-green algae bloom

Halifax has issued a warning after the detection of a possible blue-green algae bloom in the Shubie Canal in Dartmouth.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has issued a risk advisory and is encouraging residents to avoid swimming and water contact in the area until further notice.

Under the right conditions and when the water is warm enough, blue-green algae can form blooms that sometimes release toxins which can be dangerous to both humans and animals.

Users of the Shubie Canal are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae are visible or in areas where a risk advisory has been issued.

Avoid consuming water from this area.

Avoid consuming fish that has come from the area.

People who do come in contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing the algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting or diarrhea.

Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk and anyone with symptoms is urged to seek medical assistance.