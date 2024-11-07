Alberta forestry minister says wolverine, lynx, otter trapping limits lifted to gather data

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Forestry Minister Todd Loewen says the decision to lift limits on trapping for animals like wolverines is being done to get more data on what to do with them.

Until recently, trappers on Crown land were almost entirely prohibited from trapping wolverines, lynx, river otters, and fishers — but Loewen’s decision means it’s now open season on all four.

Loewen says it was impossible for him to defend the virtual ban on these fur-bearing creatures because current population numbers for the animals are not known.

He says by lifting the limits, the government and conservationists will better understand the overall health status of each species through the data collected by trappers.

Conservationist Ruiping Luo, with the Alberta Wilderness Association, says the government should find a way to collect the data without killing the animals.

Luo says while lifting the ban may not lead to extinction, any further species loss or damage could create a domino effect with consequent harm to ecosystems.

