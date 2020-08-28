Outdoor coffee group welcomes Edmontonians to join the club

Send this page to someone via email

Early Friday morning, a group meets up in a downtown Edmonton park for a cup of coffee.

For the past six years, people from across the city have headed to Ezio Faraone Park to enjoy a peaceful morning before beginning their day.

Between 25 and 50 people, mainly travelling by bike, share stories and tales of the road with one another at the meetup dubbed “Coffee Outside.”

The coffee outside group in an undated photo. Courtesy: Glenn Kubish

Co-founder Glenn Kubish said the group was formed when members of Edmonton’s cycling community began to connect over social media. Eventually, they decided it was time to meet in person.

“Winter, summer, spring, fall — we come here and catch up on each other’s lives and talk about what we’re seeing on the road,” he said. “When you ride your bike in the city as your primary mode of transportation, you look for each other. We decided we should join up in person.”

Kubish said the connections formed through “Coffee Outside” are unique.

“We aren’t neighbours. We don’t work together. We didn’t grow up together. But, we have connected over our love of the city,” Kubish said.

Over the seasons, @coffee_outside has become a looked-forward-to Friday morning community in Edmonton. Thanks to @morganrblack from Global Edmonton for hanging with us and getting the story from the one and only @DinicolaNicola! ❤️🚲☕️ pic.twitter.com/GXMabkmiW2 — Glenn Kubish (@Kub64) August 28, 2020

Nicola Dinicola has been with the group for two years. She said the group is an extremely meaningful part of her life and is helping her battle social isolation during COVID-19.

“It’s a complete connection to the cycling community and the broader community of Edmonton,” Dinicola, who travels from Forest Heights, said.

“It means pretty much everything to me right now.” Tweet This

“These aren’t easy times that we are in,” Kubish said. “Coffee Outside has sort of morphed into a place where we can get away from that. We can just listen and share and talk to each other.

“Sharing stories is good for the heart.”

Over the years, the group has had many adventures. One of the co-founders, Darren Markland, has retrofitted his bike to serve as a coffee brewer.

“He’s put a propane stove on it somehow. There’s a water pump. He grinds his own coffee. Tweet This

“If you’re here for that, he will serve up coffee for everyone.”

“It drew the attention once of a visiting delegation from Japan. They wanted to meet the Coffee Outside crew and [Markland],” laughed Kubish.

Coffee Outside crew and the Japan delegation in Faraone Park. Courtesy: Glenn Kubish

Coffee Outside runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Friday.