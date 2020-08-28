Menu

Canada

50 cows killed in Quinte West fire

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 11:24 am
50 cows perished in a Quinte West barn fire on Thursday.
50 cows perished in a Quinte West barn fire on Thursday. Quinte West Fire Department

Approximately 50 cows were killed in a fire at a dairy farm in Quinte West on Thursday.

According to fire chief John Whelan, 40 firefighters from three stations responded to the call that came in at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night from a dairy farm on Suurdt Road.

“This was a very traumatic scene for first responders as many of the cows were on fire,” Whelan said.

“As bystanders and firefighters tried to get the cattle to exit the burning barn, many would turn and run back into the inferno,” he added.

Read more: Winnipeg duplex expected to be ‘complete loss’ after early morning blaze

Of the approximate 80 cows housed at the farm, around 50 either perished in the fire or had to be put down at the scene, Whelan said.

No injuries were sustained by firefighters or bystanders.

Damage is estimated at $700,000, according to Whelan.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation by the Ontario fire marshal is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
