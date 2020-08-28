50 cows killed in Quinte West fire

Send this page to someone via email

Approximately 50 cows were killed in a fire at a dairy farm in Quinte West on Thursday.

According to fire chief John Whelan, 40 firefighters from three stations responded to the call that came in at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night from a dairy farm on Suurdt Road.

“This was a very traumatic scene for first responders as many of the cows were on fire,” Whelan said.

“As bystanders and firefighters tried to get the cattle to exit the burning barn, many would turn and run back into the inferno,” he added.

Of the approximate 80 cows housed at the farm, around 50 either perished in the fire or had to be put down at the scene, Whelan said.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were sustained by firefighters or bystanders.

Damage is estimated at $700,000, according to Whelan.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation by the Ontario fire marshal is ongoing.