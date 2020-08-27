Man shot by Halifax police now facing multiple charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man that was shot by Halifax police on Tuesday evening is now facing multiple charges.

In a press release, Halifax Regional Police said that on Aug. 25, they responded to reports of a stolen pick-up truck and were following GPS coordinates reported by a caller.

Officers followed the vehicle to Waterloo Street and Fraser Street when the driver is alleged to have put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police cruiser that was following close behind it.

Although Halifax police describe what happened next as an “interaction,” Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has confirmed that police shot the man in the vehicle.

“When the driver began to flee, another officer discharged his service weapon in an attempt to stop the vehicle and arrest the suspect,” said Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) in a press release.

The vehicle that was alleged to be stolen then came to a stop after hitting a nearby tree.

The suspect was taken into custody and determined to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was then treated in hospital.

SiRT is investigating the shooting, but the Halifax Regional Police said they continued their investigation into the suspect and have laid charges as a result.

Kevin Joseph Brezuk, 30, of Reserve Mines, N.S., was arrested and appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday to face the following charges:

Motor vehicle theft

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Flight from a peace officer

Three counts of assaulting a peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of mischief endangering life

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Police are also asking members of the public who have any information on the incident which occurred between 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. to come forward.

The pick-up truck, described as a white Ford F350 truck, was driving inbound toward Halifax from the Bedford area, travelling along the Bedford Highway, Fairview Overpass, Joseph Howe Drive, Kempt Road, Robie Street and in South End Halifax.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.