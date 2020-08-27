Person reported overboard on Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen B.C. ferry

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been reported overboard from a ferry along the Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen route in B.C.’s Georgia Strait.

BC Ferries confirmed on Thursday that someone had reportedly fallen from the Coastal Inspiration.

No further details were immediately available.

Global News has requested an update from the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Marine traffic data showed a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft had arrived on site after being deployed from Sea Island in Richmond.

More to come…

0:46 BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard

