Comments

Canada

Person reported overboard on Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen B.C. ferry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 3:03 pm
The BC Ferries' vessel Coastal Inspiration passes a freighter anchored off Vancouver Island as it heads for the terminal at Nanaimo, BC, Canada. The ferry was coming from Horseshoe Bay on the British Columbia mainland.
The BC Ferries' vessel Coastal Inspiration passes a freighter anchored off Vancouver Island as it heads for the terminal at Nanaimo, BC, Canada. The ferry was coming from Horseshoe Bay on the British Columbia mainland. The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton

A person has been reported overboard from a ferry along the Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen route in B.C.’s Georgia Strait.

BC Ferries confirmed on Thursday that someone had reportedly fallen from the Coastal Inspiration.

Read more: Informal practices contributed to BC Ferries crew falling overboard during safety drill: report

No further details were immediately available.

Global News has requested an update from the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Marine traffic data showed a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft had arrived on site after being deployed from Sea Island in Richmond.

More to come…

BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard
BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard
