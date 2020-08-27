Person reported overboard on Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen B.C. ferry

A person has been reported overboard from a ferry along the Nanaimo-to-Tsawwassen route in B.C.’s Georgia Strait.
BC Ferries confirmed on Thursday that someone had reportedly fallen from the Coastal Inspiration.
Read more: Informal practices contributed to BC Ferries crew falling overboard during safety drill: report
No further details were immediately available.
Global News has requested an update from the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
Trending Stories
Marine traffic data showed a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft had arrived on site after being deployed from Sea Island in Richmond.
More to come…
BC Ferries crew rescues man overboard
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments