Global BC news director Jill Krop steps down

Jill Krop announced she is stepping down as news director of Global BC on Thursday.

The announcement caps a 35-year career in journalism that included 23 years at Global News.

“Throughout her career, Jill has always been a fierce advocate for local news,” Ward Smith, senior vice president, Global News, said in a statement.

“She has been a trusted voice for viewers and a respected leader in the newsroom. Under her watch, Global BC has cemented its place at the top of the ratings, taken home major awards nationally and internationally and has continued to lead innovation in an ever-changing industry.”

Krop’s career began at BCTV, now Global BC, in 1986 while still a student at BCIT.

She worked at CKPG in Prince George. before moving to Halifax to join ASN, a satellite station that was part of the CTV-affiliated newsroom. In the mid-90s, she moved back to her home province for a job at CHEK TV in Victoria.

Krop returned to BCTV in 1997 to host Wake UP!, the predecessor to the Global BC Morning News.

During her tenure at BCTV, Krop anchored several programs, including a decade at the helm of News Hour Final.

With the launch of B.C.’s first all-news channel, BC1, she switched gears to host Unfiltered, a daily talk show that allowed her to dig deep and give British Columbians a broader understanding of a multitude of stories.

In 2015, Krop was named news director of Global BC and BC1, a role that eventually expanded to include oversight of the 980 CKNW radio news team and Global Okanagan in Kelowna.

“This is a remarkable news organization of talented individuals who come together every day to inform and educate British Columbians,” Krop said. “I am honoured to have been a part of it for the past 23 years.”

Her last day will be Sept. 30.

Editor’s note: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated that Krop was retiring.