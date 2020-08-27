OPP investigate fatal fire in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Local OPP say they’re investigating a fatal fire that took place in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on the morning of Aug. 15.

Officers say they responded to a fire that engulfed an outbuilding at a property on Mapleport Crescent.

A person’s body was found inside the burned structure, police say, but officers aren’t releasing the deceased’s identity until the post-mortem results are complete.

The fire was extinguished by the South Bruce Peninsula fire department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

