OPP investigate fatal fire in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Local OPP say they’re investigating a fatal fire that took place in South Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on the morning of Aug. 15.
Officers say they responded to a fire that engulfed an outbuilding at a property on Mapleport Crescent.
A person’s body was found inside the burned structure, police say, but officers aren’t releasing the deceased’s identity until the post-mortem results are complete.
The fire was extinguished by the South Bruce Peninsula fire department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
