TDSB students can move between in-person and online class

TORONTO — Canada’s largest school board says elementary students will be able to opt-in or out of in-person classes at three points during the academic year.

The Toronto District School Board says parents can shift students on Oct. 13, Nov. 23 and Feb. 16, 2021.

They will need to apply to make the move with a deadline set approximately two weeks before each date.

The board says it’s not possible to switch immediately because of the impact that would have on staffing, physical distancing and space allocation.

The decision comes a day after the province introduced new guidance to help school boards prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,813, which includes 2,803 deaths and 37,940 cases marked as resolved.

There were 77 cases newly marked as resolved in today’s report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 28 of Ontario’s 34 health regions are reporting five or fewer new cases. She said 18 of those reported no new cases at all.

The province was able to complete 28,625 tests in the previous day.