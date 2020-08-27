4 new positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo Region, active cases up to 38

Send this page to someone via email

There have been four new positive tests for the coronavirus in the area, Waterloo Public Health reported Friday. This raises the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,445.

There have been 15 cases reported in the area over the past seven days.

Two more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,288.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region since Aug. 20, leaving the death toll at 120. There has been one death reported this month.

The number of active cases in Waterloo Region grew to 38, including two people who remain in hospital.

There are two current active outbreaks in the area, one at a day camp and the other at a retirement home in Cambridge.

The outbreak at the camp was declared Monday after a camper tested positive for the virus.

The camp remains in operation as public health has not determined it to be necessary to close the camp.

The outbreak at the Golden Years Retirement Home in Cambridge began on Aug. 19 when a resident tested positive. He died on Aug. 21.

There have been no other positive tests among staff or residents but a spokesperson from Waterloo public health says the home will remain under outbreak status until the agency is certain there have been no other positive tests.

Ontario reported 118 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 41,813.

Thursday’s case count is an increase from Wednesday, which saw 88 new cases, and moves the daily case number to above the 100 mark again. It is also the highest case count reported in the last week.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,803 as one new death was reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues