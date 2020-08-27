City announces timeline for reopening of London recreational facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Some London recreational facilities, shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin reopening their doors to residents beginning late next month with enhanced cleaning and screening protocols, city officials announced Thursday.

Arenas in the city will begin opening on Sept. 28 with Argyle, Carling, Earl Nichols and Lambeth, followed by Bostwick, Kinsmen, Medway and Stronach on Oct. 10.

Farquharson and Silverwood arenas will remain closed until further notice, while Oakridge Arena is still being used as one of the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres.

Read more: Ontario researchers make strides in predicting severity of coronavirus in patients

Community centres will begin to reopen on Oct. 5 with Byron, North London and South London, as well as the Kiwanis Seniors’ Centre. Further community centres, including Lambeth, Kinsmen, Medway and Stronach, will open Oct. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials say hockey, figure skating, ringette and other groups will be able to rent ice at the arenas once they have been opened — all while following required return-to-play protocols —

while public skating and learn-to-skate lessons will resume in late October.

At community centres, “free, structured, pre-registered modified programming” will be offered upon reopening, the city says, adding that many recreation programs are still expected to be offered this fall. Further details will be posted to the city’s website beginning Sept. 21.

Schedules for municipal aquatics programs will be posted starting Friday on the city’s website. Londoners will be able to register for the programs starting on Sept. 2.

As per the city’s mask bylaw, face coverings must be worn indoors but can be removed when swimming or exercising — a measure expected to remain in effect through the fall.

“Please note that private indoor rentals at all recreation facilities will not be accepted for September or October,” the city says.