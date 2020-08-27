Menu

Crime

Cocaine seized from vehicle in Peterborough, Mississauga woman arrested

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 10:58 am
Peterborough Police
A woman faces drug charges after Peterborough police located cocaine in a vehicle on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Mississauga woman faces drug-related charges after police in Peterborough, Ont., responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called at around 9 p.m. to a parking lot of a Simcoe Street residence regarding a suspicious vehicle. Police say officers discovered a woman lying down in the back of the vehicle and also detected an odour of marijuana.

Read more: $1.9M for Peterborough police outreach team to help drug users get support services

Police investigated and allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The woman was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled drug.

A search of the vehicle located scales, pills and what is believed to be a quantity of cocaine, according to police.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $1,000.

Alyssa Langille, of Mississauga, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21.

Fighting back against the opioid crisis
