Woman, pigs die in car-cattle liner crash near Valleyview: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman and more than two dozen pigs died after a semi-tractor cattle hauler collided with a car near Valleyview, Alta., on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Before noon, police received a report about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 south of Township Road 713.

Investigators said the hauler heading south on Highway 49, near Township Road 713, collided with a northbound car on the highway.

The Valleyview woman driving the car, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. RCMP will not release her name.

The driver and lone occupant of the hauler had minor injuries, police said.

“The cargo of the cattle hauler involved a large quantity of swine who have required emergency transportation from the scene of the collision,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A number of the swine died as [a] result of the collision. Emergency services on scene received assistance from area veterinary services.” Tweet This

RCMP said some pigs died from the crash and some were put down.

Highway 49 near Township Road 713 was closed as police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.