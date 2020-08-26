Winnipeg firefighter hospitalized after blaze at Mountain Avenue home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg firefighter is in hospital after flames erupted at a home on Mountain afternoon early this evening.

Crews were called to the house in the 300 block just after 5 p.m. and launched an offensive attack, taking about 50 minutes to get the blaze under control.

There was no one inside at the time, but two firefighters had to be assisted by paramedics at the scene.

One of them was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

