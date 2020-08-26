Menu

Winnipeg firefighter hospitalized after blaze at Mountain Avenue home

By Skylar Peters Global News
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews survey the scene of a house fire that sent one of their own to hospital.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews survey the scene of a house fire that sent one of their own to hospital. Michael Draven / Global News

A Winnipeg firefighter is in hospital after flames erupted at a home on Mountain afternoon early this evening.

Crews were called to the house in the 300 block just after 5 p.m. and launched an offensive attack, taking about 50 minutes to get the blaze under control.

There was no one inside at the time, but two firefighters had to be assisted by paramedics at the scene.

One of them was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

