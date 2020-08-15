WFPS responds to chimney fire in River Heights

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people about the potential dangers of a wood-burning fireplace after a fire at home on Friday night.

Around midnight on Aug. 14, crews were called to a fire in a two-storey home in the 100 block of Queenston Street in River Heights.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke flames coming from the roof of the home.

After about 40 minutes, the firefighters were able to declare the fire under control.

Everyone inside the house had escaped before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, starting from the wood-burning fireplace and chimney.

The WFPS is reminding people to have wood-burning fireplaces, woodstoves and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

It says fires can occur when stray sparks or high temperatures ignite creosote build-up in a chimney.

