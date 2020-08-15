Menu

WFPS responds to chimney fire in River Heights

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 11:34 am
Michael Draven/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people about the potential dangers of a wood-burning fireplace after a fire at home on Friday night.

Around midnight on Aug. 14, crews were called to a fire in a two-storey home in the 100 block of Queenston Street in River Heights.

No injuries reported in house fire in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourbood

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke flames coming from the roof of the home.

After about 40 minutes, the firefighters were able to declare the fire under control.

Two firefighters injured in Borebank blaze in Winnipeg
Two firefighters injured in Borebank blaze in Winnipeg

Everyone inside the house had escaped before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, starting from the wood-burning fireplace and chimney.

The WFPS is reminding people to have wood-burning fireplaces, woodstoves and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

It says fires can occur when stray sparks or high temperatures ignite creosote build-up in a chimney.

Kidde Canada’s fire safety tips for pet owners
Kidde Canada’s fire safety tips for pet owners
