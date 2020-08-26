Menu

Canada

Toronto police investigating after body found inside downtown home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 9:56 pm
Toronto police were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’re investigating after a body was found inside of a home on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the body was found decomposing in a home in the area of King and Portland streets during the afternoon hours.

Read more: Woman dead after being stabbed at downtown Toronto convenience store

The spokesperson said the death is being considered suspicious until the cause is confirmed.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Officers didn’t initially provide further information regarding the person, including their age or gender.

Toronto Police, Toronto, toronto police service, Suspicious Death, downtown toronto, King and Portland Streets
