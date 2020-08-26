Toronto police investigating after body found inside downtown home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re investigating after a body was found inside of a home on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the body was found decomposing in a home in the area of King and Portland streets during the afternoon hours.

The spokesperson said the death is being considered suspicious until the cause is confirmed.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Officers didn’t initially provide further information regarding the person, including their age or gender.

