CFL, Hamilton Tiger-Cats legend Tommy Joe Coffey passes away

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced the passing of Canadian Football Hall of Famer Tommy Joe Coffey.

The former receiver and placekicker was 83.

Coffey was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 after a stellar 14-year career in which he played for the Edmonton Eskimos (1959-60, 1962-66), Tiger-Cats (1967-1972) and Toronto Argonauts (1973).

The #CFL and the @Ticats are mourning the passing @CFHOF member and Ticats’ Wall of Honour member, Tommy Joe Coffey. He was 83.https://t.co/rwDGRssbSH — CFL (@CFL) August 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-time CFL All-Star was a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Player award three times (1962, 1967 and 1970) and won two Grey Cups with the Ticats in 1967 and 1972.

“The Hamilton Tiger-Cats would like to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of the legendary Tommy Joe Coffey,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Tiger-Cats, Scott Mitchell.

“Tommy is one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Ticats jersey and will forever be a huge part of our franchise’s great history.”

Coffey was the CFL‘s scoring leader in 1962, 1967, 1969 and 1970, and led the league in receptions in 1962, 1964, 1965 and 1969.

The member of the Ticats’ Wall of Honour and Edmonton’s Wall of Fame made 650 receptions in his career for 10,320 yards and 63 touchdowns.

3:46 Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season