RCMP responding to complaint of shots fired at Kelowna hotel

Police in Kelowna say they’re responding to a complaint of shots fired at a hotel along the 2100 block of Harvey Avenue.

RCMP are also asking the public to stay away from the area while they’re investigating.

Here’s a look at the Ramada Hotel where a shooting just happened. Witnesses describe hearing gunshots and then seeing a suspect fleeing #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/IfuMjGNCNt — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 26, 2020

Global News has personnel at the scene.

It’s believed a man was shot, with ambulance crews transporting him to hospital.

Witnesses describe hearing gunshots, then seeing a fleeing suspect.

Several police officers are at the scene. Global News

More information to come.