Crime

RCMP responding to complaint of shots fired at Kelowna hotel

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police tape surrounds part of the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna following a complaint of shots fired on Wednesday.
Police tape surrounds part of the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna following a complaint of shots fired on Wednesday.

Police in Kelowna say they’re responding to a complaint of shots fired at a hotel along the 2100 block of Harvey Avenue.

RCMP are also asking the public to stay away from the area while they’re investigating.

Global News has personnel at the scene.

It’s believed a man was shot, with ambulance crews transporting him to hospital.

Witnesses describe hearing gunshots, then seeing a fleeing suspect.

Several police officers are at the scene.
Several police officers are at the scene.

More information to come.

