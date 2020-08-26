Child care announcement coming from Manitoba Families minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Minister of Families is expected to make an announcement on child care Wednesday.

Heather Stefanson has called a press conference for 2:30 p.m., and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

What exactly is being announced wasn’t clear in an invitation sent to media, but the government said the minister will be joined by Manitoba Chambers of Commerce President and CEO Chuck Davidson as well Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Loren Remillard.

Home child care provider, Rupinder Singh, will also be part of the announcement, the province said.

On Monday the federal and provincial government announced more than $15 million in additional funding through their Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The money is for early learning and child care investments this year and in 2021, and will also be used to create a one-time, $1.5-million response grant for facilities that reopened during the pandemic, the two levels of government said.

The head of the Manitoba Child Care Association told 680 CJOB the funding was “welcome news” but she worries more is needed as childcare centres deal with increased vacancies during COVID-19.

“We continue to call on the province to increase remuneration for all educators, both in the home and in the centres,” Jodie Kehl said Monday, adding child care providers are facing extra costs associated with opening during the ongoing pandemic.

Kehl said there are currently roughly 21,000 vacant child care spaces open in some 900 facilities across Manitoba, which is resulting in a loss of parent fees for child care centres across the province.

