Traffic

Train crash in Wellington, N.S., sends 1 man to hospital

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 1:45 pm
One man has been sent to hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a train in Wellington, N.S.
One man has been sent to hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a train in Wellington, N.S. Reynold Gregor/Global News

One man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a train and a vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to reports of a crash between a train and a vehicle in the community of Wellington, N.S., at 12:15 p.m.

The crash occurred at a rail crossing on Canal Cays Drive.

RCMP say there was one person injured in the crash with undetermined injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was on the scene but has since left the area.

