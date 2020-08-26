Train crash in Wellington, N.S., sends 1 man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a train and a vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to reports of a crash between a train and a vehicle in the community of Wellington, N.S., at 12:15 p.m.

Read more: Man accused of abducting child in Cape Breton now facing charges of obstructing a peace officer

The crash occurred at a rail crossing on Canal Cays Drive.

RCMP say there was one person injured in the crash with undetermined injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was on the scene but has since left the area.

Story continues below advertisement