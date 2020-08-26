Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after person who called police spat on in view of officers: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 26, 2020 1:24 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 43-year-old London, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after police say a suspect refused to leave a property and then spat at the person who contacted police, in full view of officers who were already on scene.

According to police, officers were contacted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after a man refused to leave a property on William Street.

Read more: Vancouver police officers latest victims of spit assault, deputy chief says

Before officers arrived, the suspect reportedly left the area on a bicycle, but the suspect then returned and spat at the man who originally contacted police as he cycled by.

Trending Stories

Police say the incident occurred as officers were approaching the address. The victim reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was arrested and police say a black BB gun and a prohibited knife were found during a search.

A London man, 43, is charged with assault, failing to comply with release order, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Another spitting accusation in downtown Vancouver
Another spitting accusation in downtown Vancouver
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceWilliam StreetSpitSpittingspit assaultman spat onman spit on
Flyers
More weekly flyers