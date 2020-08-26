Man charged after person who called police spat on in view of officers: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old London, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after police say a suspect refused to leave a property and then spat at the person who contacted police, in full view of officers who were already on scene.

According to police, officers were contacted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after a man refused to leave a property on William Street.

Before officers arrived, the suspect reportedly left the area on a bicycle, but the suspect then returned and spat at the man who originally contacted police as he cycled by.

Police say the incident occurred as officers were approaching the address. The victim reportedly did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect was arrested and police say a black BB gun and a prohibited knife were found during a search.

A London man, 43, is charged with assault, failing to comply with release order, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

