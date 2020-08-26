Woman dead after being stabbed at downtown Toronto convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman is dead after being stabbed at a convenience store downtown on Wednesday.

Emergency services responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just after 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s to hospital, where police confirmed she later died.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

It is unclear the cirucmstances that led to the stabbing.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

