Central Okanagan school district releases student, safety plan for upcoming school year

Central Okanagan Public Schools has released its safety plan for the 2020/21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A 39-page document, the plan delves into what’s expected of staff and students, and relies heavily on the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, WorkSafeBC and the Ministry of Education’s five-stage framework to address the ongoing health crisis.

The stages range from one, where there are no limits on group sizes and instruction, to five, which would see all students staying home with zero in-class instruction.

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it will start at Stage 2, which would see the following:

Elementary learning group size: 60

Middle learning group size: 60

Secondary learning group size: 60

No school density limits

Full-time instruction for all students for the maximum instructional time possible within cohort limits.

Stage 1:

No learning group size limits

No school density limits

In-class instruction for all students

Stage 3:

Elementary learning group size: 30

Middle learning group size: 30

Secondary learning group size: 30

25 per cent school density limits

In-class instruction, but with limits and remote learning

Stage 4:

Elementary learning group size: 30

Middle learning group size: 30

Secondary learning group size: 60

50 per cent school density limits

Limited in-class instruction, but remote learning for all other students

Stage 5:

Elementary learning group size: 0

Middle learning group size: 0

Secondary learning group size: 0

0 per cent school density limits

In-class instruction suspended for all students

“This Stage 2 staff and student safety plan follows current public health protocols and is a general document that allows site administrators the flexibility to customize processes based on the dynamics of their site,” said Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The school district said the plan will be updated regularly.

The school district also said personal protective equipment, such as gloves, will not be needed for most staff members, though schools will be provided with a limited supply of disposable medical masks.

However, it said students in middle and secondary school will be required to wear non-medical masks in high traffic areas, including on buses and in common areas such as hallways, or anytime outside of their learning group whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

It also said non-medical masks are not recommended for elementary school students due to the increased likelihood they’ll touch their face and eyes, as well as require assistance to properly put on and take off their mask.

No student will be required to wear a non-medical mask if they are not able to tolerate it.

Further, staff will be required to wear a non-medical mask, face covering or a face shield in high-traffic areas, such as buses and common areas. Staff members can also wear a mask or whatnot within their classroom or learning group.

If staff members work from home, the school district says duties and responsibilities will vary from worker to worker.

To view the 39-page document, click here.

