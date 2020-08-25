Owner of off-leash dogs seen flipping the bird after small dog mauled in Coquitlam, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the content in this story is disturbing.

A Coquitlam, B.C., family says their dog is recovering from a vicious attack by five off-leash dogs on Monday night.

Ten-year-old Romeo underwent surgery overnight and is currently unable to walk after being mauled on Burke Mountain.

Romeo’s owners say a man was walking on Highland Street with five off-leash hunting dogs when the canines unleashed a coordinated attack on the much smaller dog.

1:48 Vicious Coal Harbour dog attack captured on camera Vicious Coal Harbour dog attack captured on camera

One family member who asked not to be identified said the owner of the dogs did not intervene.

Story continues below advertisement

“He just watched as my parents were kicking his dogs off of our dog,” she said.

“My mom was screaming ‘Help!’ and the guy just stands there and is like, ‘They’re just playing, man.'”

“They definitely were not playing. There was blood everywhere. My dad had blood on his shirt. There were huge marks on (Romeo’s) body, there was blood everywhere. When you see blood, it’s not playing.”

Romeo survived but was left with what could be life-altering injuries. The family, meanwhile, was left with a vet bill that is $2,000 and climbing.

Coquitlam RCMP have launched an investigation.

Coquitlam Bylaw Enforcement and Animal Services say it is investigating and has been in contact with the parties involved.

The family member said she is shocked by the lack of compassion shown by the owner of the dogs.

“He could’ve taken responsibility, and it would’ve been done right there but now it’s something a lot bigger.”

Story continues below advertisement