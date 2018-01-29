Vancouver man’s pet killed in Seawall attack; search on for off-leash dog owner who left scene

A horrifying incident in Coal Harbour has left a Vancouver dog owner shattered.

Security camera footage from a balcony overlooking a stretch of the Seawall in Coal Harbour shows two dogs coming together with one viciously attacking the other.

One owner pulls his dog up by its leash. The other dog leaps into the air to grab the dog and mauls it.

The injured dog was rushed to a vet but died from its injuries over the weekend.

The attack happened a week ago Sunday.

Animal control officers are trying to locate the attacking dog and its owner, who left the scene.

The owner is believed to have been wearing a grey-and-white patterned jacket and had a neck tattoo behind his left ear.