Dog euthanized after mauling 76-year-old woman, then biting animal control officer: Oliver RCMP

A senior from the South Okanagan was airlifted to hospital last week following a dog attack in Oliver.

According to police, the 76-year-old woman was a landlord and was visiting the property on Sumac Street last Tuesday, April 7, to speak to tenants when the attack occurred.

Police say the yard wasn’t secured, and that the tenant’s dog, believed to be a one-year-old shepherd cross, charged the woman, knocking her to the ground.

In a press release, police said “the tenant heard the commotion and rushed outside and pulled the dog off, however not before the dog had caused severe non-life threatening injuries to the woman.”

Police say the dog’s owner called 911.

RCMP also said an animal control officer arrived to assist with the dog, but was also bitten and required medical assistance for less serious injuries.

“The injured woman was airlifted to hospital,” said police. “The owner had the dog euthanized humanely.”

In an email to Global News, B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that a patient in serious condition was first transported to local hospital, then airlifted to another hospital.

Oliver RCMP say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are being considered.

“This incident is a sad reminder of what can happen when a dog is not socially trained and is not secured,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“Not only do we have a situation where two people were injured, we also have a situation where the dog needed to be put down.”

